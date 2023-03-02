  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
A Ukrainian soldier in a trench
Fighting is intensifying on parts of the frontline, particularly near BakhmutImage: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: Ukraine survives 'most difficult winter'

2 hours ago

Ukrainian officials hailed the first day of March as a victory against Russia's invasion. Meanwhile, Russia says nuclear monitors have taken their rotating posts at the Zaporizhzhia power plant. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4O8tU

Ukrainian officials said the country survived its "most difficult winter" ever as it welcomed Ukrainians consider the first day of spring on Wednesday.

Russian bombardment at the tail end of 2022 damaged Ukraine's electricity, heating and water infrastructure, leaving civilians vulnerable in freezing conditions.

"We have overcome this winter. It was a very difficult period, and every Ukrainian experienced this difficulty, but we were still able to provide Ukraine with power and heat," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday during his daily address.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba described the first day of spring as a "major defeat" for Russia's ambitions in Ukraine.

"We survived the most difficult winter in our history," he said in a statement. "It was cold and dark, but we were unbreakable."

The Kremlin has maintained that the Ukrainian government was responsible for civilian suffering during the winter because it refused to capitulate to Russia's war demands.

Zelenskyy added "there is still a threat to the energy system" while Russian forces make incremental gains in the frontline city of Bakhmut.

Will Russia win the battle for Bakhmut?

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war in Ukraine on Thursday, March 2:

Lavrov meets with Indian foreign minister

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Delhi on Tuesday, ahead of G20 talks to be held on Thursday.

India has maintained a neutral stance over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It has declined to condemn the invasion and increased purchases of Russian oil.

Lavrov and Jaishankar discussed issues to do with using local currencies for international trade, a Russian official told the Reuters news agency on the condition of anonymity.

The two also touched on the security situation in light of the war in Ukraine.

Lavrov also held talks with counterparts from Turkey, South Africa and Brazil, and is due to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

Russia says UN monitors 'excessively delayed' at Zaporizhzhia

A senior Russian official said the latest rotating team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has failed to take up its post at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The nuclear power plant was occupied by Russia in the early days of the invasion and it remains near the front line. IAEA monitors have been posted at the site in order to prevent a nuclear catastrophe.

"It is true that the rotation of specialists, which is planned for once a month, has been excessively delayed," Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's representative to the IAEA in Vienna, told Russia's TASS news agency on Tuesday.

"It was supposed to occur on February 7, but hasn't yet happened, through no fault of our own. We expect the changeover of experts to take place very soon, in the next few days."

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in a statement on Monday that he hoped the changeover would take place this week. He also said the agency's teams had reported more explosions near the plant.

Belarus state TV denies attack on Russian spy plane

Belarusian state television on Wednesday denied claims by a local anti-government group that it destroyed a Russian Beriev A-50 spy plane that was stationed in Minsk.

In a segment titled "Stop fake!," the Belarusian state broadcaster showed s short clip of what it said was the same plane the activists claimed to have destroyed.

"As you see can the plane ... is carrying out its work within the framework of the allied grouping of Belarus and Russia, alive and in one piece," a commentator said during the broadcast.

The TV segment is the first time an official source in either Belarus or Russia has commented on the incident.

More DW coverage

Anti-government groups in Belarus recently claimed to have destroyed a Russian spy plane at an airport in Minsk, but neither government has confirmed the incident. DW analyses whether 'guerrilla' activists in Belarus are sabotaging Russia.

Russia has reportedly transported thousands of children out of occupied areas of eastern Ukraine, which Ukrainian officials have called a "genocidal crime." But what exactly is genocide?

zc/sms (AFP, Reuters, AP, dpa)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Druzhba pipeline

Germany: How does its Kazakh oil deal benefit Russia?

Germany: How does its Kazakh oil deal benefit Russia?

Germany has said it wouldn't be buying Russian crude oil this year as it weans itself off its erstwhile biggest energy supplier. But an oil deal with Kazakhstan means Moscow would continue to hold some sway over Berlin.
Business17 hours ago
Alexander Lukashenko and Xi Jinping

China, Belarus call for 'soonest possible' peace in Ukraine

China, Belarus call for 'soonest possible' peace in Ukraine

Leaders Xi Jinping and Alexander Lukashenko were meeting in Beijing for a joint summit. Belarus has provided military support to Russia, while China has refused to condemn the invasion.
Politics11 hours ago
A Slovak MiG-29

Can and will Slovakia send fighter jets to Ukraine?

Can and will Slovakia send fighter jets to Ukraine?

Slovakia's acting Prime Minister Eduard Heger would like to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, but at the moment, both the constitution and opposition seem to be standing in his way.
Conflicts20 hours ago
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Druzhba pipeline

Germany: How does its Kazakh oil deal benefit Russia?

Business17 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A streetside vendor displays covers of newspapers to celebrate candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, as President elect.

Nigeria ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu wins election

Nigeria ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu wins election

Politics8 hours ago02:05 min
More from Africa

Asia

Bao Fan

Why is China cracking down on prominent business figures?

Why is China cracking down on prominent business figures?

Human Rights18 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Christian Lindner, Robert Habeck and Olaf Scholz sitting in parliament, staring straight ahead

German government fights over money

German government fights over money

Politics17 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A view of the "Sea Eye 4" rescue ship

New hurdles for rescuers at sea in the Mediterranean

New hurdles for rescuers at sea in the Mediterranean

MigrationMarch 1, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Tunisian women demonstrate against racism, holding signes reading 'We are all Africans'

Tunisia: Presidential scapegoating stokes fear and support

Tunisia: Presidential scapegoating stokes fear and support

Politics19 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Canada president Nick Bontis at a press conference in Vancouver

Canada Soccer president resigns amid equal pay dispute

Canada Soccer president resigns amid equal pay dispute

SoccerFebruary 28, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

USA Falfurrias, Texas Reportage Verschollene Migranten

Thousands of migrants have died in Southern Texas

Thousands of migrants have died in Southern Texas

Migration17 hours ago01:57 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage