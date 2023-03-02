Ukraine updates: Ukraine survives 'most difficult winter'

Ukrainian officials hailed the first day of March as a victory against Russia's invasion. Meanwhile, Russia says nuclear monitors have taken their rotating posts at the Zaporizhzhia power plant. DW has the latest.

Ukrainian officials said the country survived its "most difficult winter" ever as it welcomed Ukrainians consider the first day of spring on Wednesday.

Russian bombardment at the tail end of 2022 damaged Ukraine's electricity, heating and water infrastructure, leaving civilians vulnerable in freezing conditions.

"We have overcome this winter. It was a very difficult period, and every Ukrainian experienced this difficulty, but we were still able to provide Ukraine with power and heat," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday during his daily address.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba described the first day of spring as a "major defeat" for Russia's ambitions in Ukraine.

"We survived the most difficult winter in our history," he said in a statement. "It was cold and dark, but we were unbreakable."

The Kremlin has maintained that the Ukrainian government was responsible for civilian suffering during the winter because it refused to capitulate to Russia's war demands.

Zelenskyy added "there is still a threat to the energy system" while Russian forces make incremental gains in the frontline city of Bakhmut.

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war in Ukraine on Thursday, March 2:

Lavrov meets with Indian foreign minister

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Delhi on Tuesday, ahead of G20 talks to be held on Thursday.

India has maintained a neutral stance over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It has declined to condemn the invasion and increased purchases of Russian oil.

Lavrov and Jaishankar discussed issues to do with using local currencies for international trade, a Russian official told the Reuters news agency on the condition of anonymity.

The two also touched on the security situation in light of the war in Ukraine.

Lavrov also held talks with counterparts from Turkey, South Africa and Brazil, and is due to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

Russia says UN monitors 'excessively delayed' at Zaporizhzhia

A senior Russian official said the latest rotating team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has failed to take up its post at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The nuclear power plant was occupied by Russia in the early days of the invasion and it remains near the front line. IAEA monitors have been posted at the site in order to prevent a nuclear catastrophe.

"It is true that the rotation of specialists, which is planned for once a month, has been excessively delayed," Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's representative to the IAEA in Vienna, told Russia's TASS news agency on Tuesday.

"It was supposed to occur on February 7, but hasn't yet happened, through no fault of our own. We expect the changeover of experts to take place very soon, in the next few days."

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in a statement on Monday that he hoped the changeover would take place this week. He also said the agency's teams had reported more explosions near the plant.

Belarus state TV denies attack on Russian spy plane

Belarusian state television on Wednesday denied claims by a local anti-government group that it destroyed a Russian Beriev A-50 spy plane that was stationed in Minsk.

In a segment titled "Stop fake!," the Belarusian state broadcaster showed s short clip of what it said was the same plane the activists claimed to have destroyed.

"As you see can the plane ... is carrying out its work within the framework of the allied grouping of Belarus and Russia, alive and in one piece," a commentator said during the broadcast.

The TV segment is the first time an official source in either Belarus or Russia has commented on the incident.

