Ukraine updates: Ukraine says it sank Russian sub in Crimea

Ukraine's armed forces say it sank a submarine in the latest reported attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet.

The strike was said to have been while the vessel was in the port of Sevastopol, in the Russian-controlled Crimean Peninsula.

Kyiv also struck a southern Russian airfield and hit oil and fuel depots in the Belgorod, Kursk and Rostov regions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that Russia had dropped more than 600 aerial bombs on Ukraine over the past week.

Here are the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine on Saturday, 3 August: