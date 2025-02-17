Ukraine updates: UK willing to offer peacekeeping troops

Ukraine updates: UK willing to offer peacekeeping troopsPublished February 17, 2025last updated February 17, 2025
What you need to know
- UK PM Keir Starmer offers to send British troops to Ukraine after ceasefire
- US President Donald Trump says his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin could happen very soon
- European leaders meet in Paris to discuss Ukraine and Europe's security
Below you can read the latest DW coverage and content related to Russia's war in Ukraine from February 17, 2025.
European leaders to meet in Paris for emergency summit on Ukraine
Key European leaders will meet in Paris on Monday to discuss "the situation in Ukraine" and "security in Europe," according to the French presidency.
The leaders of Germany, Britain, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands and Denmark are expected to attend the meeting ahead of the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Antonio Costa, who heads the European Council representing the 27 nations of the European Union, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will also attend.
"Because of the acceleration of the Ukrainian issue and as a result of what the US leaders are saying, there is a need for Europeans to do more, better and in a coherent way for our collective security," said an aide from President Emmanuel Macron's office.
European officials have been shocked in recent days by the US President Donald Trump administration's moves on Ukraine, Russia, and European defense.
Foremost among their fears is that they can no longer count on US military protection and that Trump will try to strike a peace deal with Putin that undermines Kyiv and the broader security of the European continent.
UK's Starmer offers to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was ready to send troops to Ukraine if necessary after a ceasefire to ensure the security of Britain and Europe.
"I do not say that lightly," Starmer wrote in the Daily Telegraph newspaper, saying he felt "very deeply the responsibility that comes with potentially putting British servicemen and women in harm's way."
"But any role in helping to guarantee Ukraine's security is helping to guarantee the security of our continent, and the security of this country," he added.
Starmer confirmed he would be attending a high-level meeting in Paris on Monday to address growing concerns about US efforts to end the war in Ukraine.
He also said he would meet US President Donald Trump "in the coming days," adding that Britain had a "unique role" to play in ensuring Europe and the United States worked closely together.
European leaders on Monday are expected to meet in Paris to discuss Ukraine, as representatives from the US and Russia are slated to meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to negotiate on the conflict.