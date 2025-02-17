Ukraine updates: UK willing to offer peacekeeping troops

Skip next section European leaders to meet in Paris for emergency summit on Ukraine

02/17/2025 February 17, 2025 European leaders to meet in Paris for emergency summit on Ukraine

Key European leaders will meet in Paris on Monday to discuss "the situation in Ukraine" and "security in Europe," according to the French presidency.

The leaders of Germany, Britain, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands and Denmark are expected to attend the meeting ahead of the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Antonio Costa, who heads the European Council representing the 27 nations of the European Union, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will also attend.

"Because of the acceleration of the Ukrainian issue and as a result of what the US leaders are saying, there is a need for Europeans to do more, better and in a coherent way for our collective security," said an aide from President Emmanuel Macron's office.

European officials have been shocked in recent days by the US President Donald Trump administration's moves on Ukraine, Russia, and European defense.

Foremost among their fears is that they can no longer count on US military protection and that Trump will try to strike a peace deal with Putin that undermines Kyiv and the broader security of the European continent.