Ukraine updates: UK willing to offer peacekeeping troops

Trump says he could meet Putin 'very soon'

US President Donald Trump said he could meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin "very soon."

"No time set, but it could be very soon," Trump told reporters Sunday after a flight on Air Force One when asked if there was an update on a possible upcoming meeting between the two leaders in Saudi Arabia.

The US president said his team has been talking "long and hard" with Russian officials, including his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, who the president said recently met with Putin for about three hours.

"I think he wants to stop fighting," Trump said of Putin, adding that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "wants to end it too."

Meanwhile, the Russian newspaper Kommersant, citing unnamed sources, reported that talks on Ukraine with the participation of the Russian delegation are expected to begin on Tuesday in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is heading to Saudi Arabia on Monday, as part of a Middle East tour he started this weekend in Israel.