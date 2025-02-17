Ukraine updates: UK willing to offer peacekeeping troops

02/17/2025 February 17, 2025 Zelenskyy visits the United Arab Emirates

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived late Sunday for a visit to the United Arab Emirates.

"Our top priority is bringing even more of our people home from captivity. We will also focus on investments and economic partnership, as well as a large-scale humanitarian program," he wrote on X.

Zelenskyy arrived in Abu Dhabi after attending the Munich Security Conference in Germany. The video posted on X showed him and his wife, Olena Zelenska, being greeted by an Emirati official and an honor guard at the airport.

The UAE has long been floated as a possible venue for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine because of the Emirates' past work on prisoner exchanges.

Zelenskyy's visit comes after Denis Manturov, Russia's first deputy prime minister, visited UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the country's president and ruler of Abu Dhabi, earlier on Sunday.