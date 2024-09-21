Ukraine updates: Two arsenals destroyed in Russia, Kyiv says

Ukraine updates: Two arsenals destroyed in Russia, Kyiv saysPublished September 21, 2024last updated September 21, 2024
What you need to know
Ukraine's General Staff said its forces struck two military storage facilities in Russia — one in the southern Krasnodar region and another in the western Tver region.
According to Russian authorities, a major Ukrainian drone attack on Russia caused a fire in the southern Krasnodar region. People had to be evacuated because of the risk of explosions, authorities said, without naming the settlement.
Russia also temporarily closed the M-9 highway in the western Tver region near the town of Toropets on Saturday to ensure traffic safety. On Wednesday, Toropets was partially evacuated after its ammunition depot was hit by a Ukrainian drone strike and a large fire broke out.
Meanwhile, a Russian missile attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih killed three people and injured three others. Kryvyi Rih is an industrial city and the birthplace of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Here are the main headlines from Russia's war in Ukraine as it happened on Saturday, September 21.
Ukraine says it struck two Russian military ammo depots
Ukraine's General Staff said Saturday it had hit two military storage facilities inside Russia, in the western Tver and southern Krasnodar regions.
"Ukrainian defense forces hit two military arsenals of the Russian armed forces," the military said in a statement, saying it had hit a facility near the southern city of Tikhoretsk in the Krasnodar region and one near the village of Oktyabrsky in the Tver region, adding: "The tasks were successfully carried out."
According to the General Staff, at the time of the attack, the Tikhoretsk arsenal housed at least 2,000 tons of ammunition, including some from North Korea.
Russia has not confirmed the destruction of the arsenals. However, local authorities confirmed a fire caused by the drone strike in the Krasnodar region, which prompted the evacuation of more than 1,000 people.
Russia also temporarily closed the M-9 highway in the western Tver region.
Zelenskyy signs law to increase Ukraine's military spending
The Ukrainian military will get more money to fight Russian aggression under a new law signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Local media reported that the new law will increase military spending by 500 billion hryvnias (about €11 billion or $12 billion).
The increase will be financed by loans, taxes and an increase in duties on tobacco and fuel.
The Ukrainian parliament passed a supplementary budget on Wednesday in response to the ongoing war. This will increase budget spending by about 13% to the equivalent of over $90.5 billion, a record for Ukraine.
Russia says it hit Ukrainian energy facilities overnight
Russia's Defense Ministry said it had struck Ukrainian energy facilities overnight with high-precision weapons and drones.
According to the ministry, energy facilities that ensure the operation of enterprises of Ukraine's military-industrial complex and places of deployment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were hit.
Several regions in Ukraine reported Russian airstrikes overnight. Ukrainian air defenses said five missiles and 11 drones were intercepted.
Zelenskyy says no go-ahead for long-range missile use from UK, US
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he has not yet got permission from the US or UK to use Western-supplied long-range missiles inside Russia.
"Neither America nor the United Kingdom gave us permission to use these weapons on the territory of Russia, on any targets at any distance. We did not use long-range weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation," he told reporters late on Friday, adding that he thought they feared an "escalation" of hostilities.
However, Ukraine's allies stepped up military assistance in early September, according to Zelenskyy. Aid "accelerated in September... and we can feel the difference," he said.
The Ukrainian leader also said that a peace plan for Ukraine that was proposed by China and Brazil in the spring of this year was too vague.
"I don't think it was a concrete plan. I don't see any specific action or stages in it, just generalized procedures. Generalizations always hide something," he told reporters.
Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih killed three, Ukraine says
At least three people, including a 12-year-old boy, have been killed in renewed Russian missile attacks on the southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, local authorities said.
Another three people were injured, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhiy Lysak, wrote on Telegram.
Lysak also posted several pictures of homes in ruins. The search for survivors continues, the governor said.
Kryvyi Rih is an industrial city and the birthplace of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Several regions in Ukraine reported Russian airstrikes overnight. Ukrainian air defenses put the total number of strikes at 25. Five missiles and 11 drones were intercepted, they said.
Drone attack in Russia's Krasnodar region prompts evacuations
A large fire in the Tikhoretsky district of Russia's southern Krasnodar region prompted evacuations after the drone attack.
Krasnodar Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said falling debris from a drone "caused a fire that spread to explosive objects" in the Tikhoretsky district, but no casualties were reported, he said on Telegram.
One village had to be evacuated because of a fire, authorities said, without naming the settlement, citing the risk of explosions.
The Russian Defense Ministry said that it had shot down 101 Ukrainian drones overnight.
"101 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs were destroyed and intercepted by the air defense systems on duty," it said on Telegram.
Some 53 drones were shot down over the Bryansk region in southwestern Russia, which borders Ukraine. Some 18 drones were intercepted in the Krasnodar region, it added.
Kondratyev later said that at least 1,200 people had been evacuated from Tikhoretsky district.
Russia also temporarily closed the M-9 highway in the western Tver region near the town of Toropets on Saturday to ensure traffic safety. On Wednesday, Toropets was partially evacuated after its ammunition depot was hit by a Ukrainian drone strike and a large fire broke out.
Ukraine has repeatedly attacked targets on Russian soil, including ammunition and fuel depots, to disrupt supplies to Moscow's troops fighting in Ukraine.
dh/ab (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)