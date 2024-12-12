Ukraine updates: Trump criticizes "crazy" use of US missiles

12/12/2024 December 12, 2024 NATO should "turbocharge" defense spending, head Rutte says

NATOhead Mark Rutte said that the US-led transatlantic alliance was not ready for the threats it would face from Russia in the coming years and called for a shift to a wartime mindset, with much higher defence spending.

“Russia is preparing for long-term confrontation, with Ukraineand with us,” Rutte said in a speech in Brussels, adding that the alliance is “not ready for what is coming” its way in the next four to five years.

"It is time to shift to a wartime mindset, and turbocharge our defense production and defense spending."