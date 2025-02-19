Ukraine updates: Trump calls Zelenskyy a 'dictator'

02/19/2025 February 19, 2025 Trump calls Zelenskyy a 'dictator'

US President Donald Trump said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "better move fast" and called him a "dictator without elections" after the Ukrainian leader accused Trump of being stuck in a Russian "disinformation bubble."

"A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left," Trump wrote on his social media platform.

Ukrainian law does not require elections during wartime.

The wording of the post was similar to past statements made by the Kremlin about Ukraine and Zelenskyy.

Trump also claimed the US was "successfully negotiating an end to the war with Russia."