Ukraine updates: Three killed in Russian strike on Kyiv

1 hour ago

Two children were among those killed in the missile attacks on Kyiv's eastern outskirts, according to Ukrainian officials. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4S2VH
Rescuers and medics work in a local clinic
The missile attacks reportedly hit residential buildings and a clinicImage: Kyiv City Military Administration/REUTERS

Three people, including two children, were killed in an air attack on the Ukrainian capital early on Thursday, city officials said.

At least 10 people were injured.

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said on Telegram that emergency crews had extinguished the fires ignited by falling debris from the missiles. He added that a clinic was among the buildings affected by the strikes.

The attacks on Kyiv's eastern outskirts follow a barrage of Russian missiles fired at the capital city this week.

Air raid alerts sounded in Kyiv and in most of eastern Ukraine for about an hour on Thursday morning. 

Drones could make all the difference in the war in Ukraine

Here are some of the other developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, June 1:

NATO meeting to discuss Ukraine membership

The NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Oslo on Thursday will see efforts to bridge the gaps concerning Ukraine's aspirations to join the alliance.

While the other items on the agenda include increased spending commitments and the selection of a new NATO chief,  the primary point of contention revolves around Kyiv's pursuit of NATO membership.

The decision requires consensus among member nations.

"I cannot anticipate the outcome of the discussions, but what is clear is that all NATO allies agree that NATO's door is open," alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

Ukraine acknowledges that it cannot join the alliance while the fighting persists on its territory.

Becoming a NATO member would entail Ukraine being covered by Article 5, the alliance's collective defense clause that requires all members to come to its aid in the event of an attack.

Stoltenberg is promoting a 10-year program, amounting to €500 million ($530 million) per year, aimed at assisting Ukraine's military in transitioning to Western standards.

Russia evacuates children from border region

Russia has announced the evacuation of hundreds of children from villages in the border region of Belgorod in response to escalating shelling. The Kremlin called the situation "alarming."

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the regional governor, said on Telegram that authorities had started moving children out of the border districts of Shebekino and Graivoron.

"The question of children's safety in the two districts...is very important," Gladkov said.

Russia, more than a year into its war against Ukraine, has experienced heightened attacks on its own territory.

Last week, an unprecedented incursion occurred in Belgorod, followed by a drone attack on Moscow this week.

More DW coverage

The European Political Community (EPC) is meeting in Moldova to discuss solidarity with Ukraine. Here's what to expect from the meeting. 

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has stressed that the EU stands resolutely behind Ukraine amid Moscow's allegations that Kyiv is responsible for drone attacks on the Russian capital. Here's what she said in an interview with DW.

Kyiv says there are over 19,000 Ukrainian children who have been forcibly separated from their families and illegally deported to Russia. Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is spearheading efforts to bring them home. Learn more in the video below.

Ukraine condemns crimes against children in war

ss/nm (Reuters, AFP)

A firefighter works at a site of a tobacco factory damaged during a Russian attack on Kyiv, on May 28

Ukraine updates: 'Massive' Russia drone attack targets Kyiv

Ukraine updates: 'Massive' Russia drone attack targets Kyiv

Kyiv's mayor said one person was killed in the capital after the latest Russian assault. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin ordered a bolstering of border security to facilitate "fast movement" into Ukraine. DW has more.
ConflictsMay 28, 2023
Two women speak to a crowd holding EU and Moldovan flags

Moldova gears up for European Political Community summit

Politics12 hours ago
