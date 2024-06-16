Ukraine updates: Swiss peace summit wraps up

06/16/2024 June 16, 2024 Ukraine enters Euro 2024 with 'extra motivation' given war at home

Ukraine coach Serhiy Rebrov said it was vital for his team to take part in Euro 2024 to "show the spirit" of a country ravaged by war since Russia's full-scale invasion began two years ago.

Rebrov asked Europe to continue to support his nation in its war against Russia ahead of their European Football Championship opener against Romania on Monday.

"The war continues. We need continued support, we are fighting for peace, we are fighting for peace in Europe," Rebrov added, saying that this background provide an "extra tick of motivation."

Due to the war, Ukraine hasn't played a home match in over two years. However, the team still managed to qualify for the Euros.

Along with Romania, Ukraine will face Belgium and Slovakia in Group E, and Rebrov has called on his players to show the spirit of the country as they prepare for their first match.

"I know all the players are getting, I am personally getting lots of messages from our fighters, from our soldiers, from our friends who are now fighting for Ukraine, for freedom of Ukraine and I'm sure they are very proud of us," Rebrov said.

"We are very proud for them, but they are telling us 'when you are here show the spirit of Ukraine.' I think this is very important. And this tournament is really about the spirit of our country," he added.