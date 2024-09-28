Ukraine updates: Sumy hospital hit by deadly double attack

Ukraine said Russian forces attacked a medical center in Sumy twice early on Saturday, killing at least eight people.

Sumy lies close to the Russian border. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia used Iranian-supplied "Shahed" drones in the attack.

In other news, the Ukrainian government had earlier announced that nine children had returned to Ukraine from Russia. Qatar was involved in facilitating the return of the children.

Here's a look at the latest developments regarding Russia's war in Ukraine on Saturday, September 28