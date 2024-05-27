Ukraine updates: Spain pledges €1.1 billion in defense aid

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made his first official visit to Spain for talks with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

The two leaders signed a bilateral cooperation agreement. Zelenskyy had been scheduled to travel to Spain earlier in May, but had to postpone with reports that it was due to Russia's offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is on a visit to Uzbekistan where he is looking to broaden cooperation on gas supplies, according to news agencies citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. It is Putin's third trip since his reelection in March.

Here's a look at the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, May 27.