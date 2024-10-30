Ukraine updates: South Korea mulls sending team to Ukraine

Ukraine updates: South Korea mulls sending team to UkrainePublished October 30, 2024last updated October 30, 2024
What you need to know
According to estimates, more than 10,000 North Korean soldiers have been sent to Russia.
Meanwhile, North Korea's top diplomat is in Moscow today for "strategic talks" with his Russian counterpart.
Russia has also claimed it has captured another village in eastern Ukraine.
Here is a roundup of developments regarding Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Tuesday, October 30:
China, Russia discuss Ukraine
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko in Beijing on Wednesday, with Ukraine on the agenda.
Wang described China's relationship with Russia as "inevitable and strong," emphasizing that it is "not affected by the changing international situation and is not directed at or influenced by third parties."
China regards both Russia and North Korea, which has recently faced criticism for reportedly sending troops to support Russia in Ukraine, as close allies.
South Korea wants to send team to monitor North Korean troops in Russia
South Korea aims to send a team to Ukraine to monitor and analyze the activities of the North Korean soldiers that have been deployed in Russia, a presidential official said on Wednesday.
This comes after NATO and Washington said that some high-ranking North Korean military officials and troops have been sent to Russia.
The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Seoul and its allies estimated at least 11,000 North Korean troops have been sent to Russia with more than 3,000 of them now deployed close to the front lines in Ukraine.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has described this military cooperation between Russia and North Korea as "illegal" and a "significant security threat to the international community."
North Korea, Russia, hold 'strategic' talks in Moscow
North Korea's and Russia's top diplomats were engaged in "strategic" talks in Moscow on Wednesday, Russian authorities said.
North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui was on an official visit to Moscow to hold "strategic consultations" with her Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"We will inform you additionally about the details," Zakharova said.
The visit comes amid growing Western concern over North Korea's support for Russia in Ukraine, with the US on Monday saying that 10,000 North Korean troops were training in Russia and could be deployed to Ukraine within weeks.
mfi/lo (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)