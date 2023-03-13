  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
The Oscars
Migration
Ukrainian soldiers fire a self-propelled howitzer towards Russian positions near Bakhmut
Heavy fighting continues around the eastern Ukrainian city of BakhmutImage: Libkos/AP Photo/picture alliance
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: Fighting continues to rage around Bakhmut

1 hour ago

Fierce fighting has been reported around the eastern city of Bakhmut, with Ukraine military leadership saying forces are being attacked from "several directions." Follow DW for more.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OaPR

The head of Ukraine's ground forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi says the his soldiers are facing heavy pressure around Bakhmut, but that Kyiv's forces have so far managed to fend off attempts to capture the town.

"The situation around Bakhmut remains difficult," Syrskyi was quoted as saying on Ukraine's Media Military Centre Telegram
messaging platform.

"All enemy attempts to capture the town are repelled by artillery, tanks, and other firepower," Syrskyi said and went on to say that forces from Russian private military company Wagner Group "are attacking from several directions trying to break through the defenses of our troops and advance to the central districts of the town."

Wagner meanwhile said: "the enemy is battling for every meter, the closer we are to the city center, the harder the battles".

DW is not able to independently verify the claims.

Over the weekend, British military intelligence reported that units from the Wagner Group had captured most of eastern Bakhmut, with a river flowing through the city center now marking the front line.

Wagner has been spearheading offensives in eastern Ukraine, in what has become the longest and bloodiest fight of Russia's yearlong assault. Both sides have suffered heavy losses around the city.

Wagner group claims further advances in Bakhmut

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war on Monday, March 13:

Wagner Group likely aiming to recruit from ordinary Russians — UK intelligence

Its likely that Russian private military company, the Wagner Group, has lost access to prisons as part of its recruitment strategy and will now likely shift focus towards recruiting ordinary Russians, the UK's Ministry of Defence (MOD) said in its latest intelligence update.

The MOD pointed out that this was due to Wagner group head, Yevgeny Prigozhin's "ongoing disputes with the Russian MoD leadership."

According to the MOD, masked Wagner recruiters were giving career talks at high schools in Moscow, and were handing out questionnaires titled "application a young warrior."

The MOD said that half of the prisoners Wagner had deployed in Ukraine had likely become casualties, and the new recruitment strategy was a possible way of making up for the loss of convict recruits.

The ban on recruiting from prisons could also result in Wagner reducing the scale of its operations in Ukraine.

European arms imports nearly double in 2022

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) says European arms imports have almost doubled in 2022.

Shipments of arms to Ukraine are driving the increase in numbers with a 93% spike seen when compared with the previous year.

SIPRI  also says that imports have jumped due to a hike in military spending from European states.

"The invasion has really caused a significant surge in demand for arms in Europe, which will have further effect and most likely will lead to increased arms imports by European states," Pieter Wezeman, a senior researcher at SIPRI, told the AFP news agency.

According to SIPRI's data, Ukraine accounted for 31% of arms transfers to Europe.

SIPRI's estimated figures for military expenditure in 2022 will be released in April. 

Russia's invasion having 'devastating' impact on children — HRW

The rights group Human Rights Watch (HRW) says Russia's war in Ukraine is severely traumatizing children, specifically those living in orphanages.

The HRW report released on Monday says there are more than 105,000 children living in residential institutions — the largest number in Europe after Russia.

"Ukrainian children who were housed in Soviet-era institutions now face extreme risks due to Russia's war on Ukraine," said Bill Van Esveld, associate director at HRW.

"There needs to be a concerted international effort to identify and return children who were deported to Russia, and Ukraine and its allies should ensure that all children who were or remain institutionalized are identified and provided with support to live with their families and in communities."

HRW pointed out that many more children will be orphaned as a result of the war.

The watchdog said that it had also documented Russia's forced transfer of children from residential institutions to Russian-occupied territory, which is a war crime.

The report also highlighted the mental trauma displaced children were experiencing and pointed out shortcomings in care due to insufficient caregivers.

Young Ukrainians Fear Uncertain Future

More on the war in Ukraine

Ukraine's military says Russia is using hypersonic missiles in attacks that have been launched on targets across the country. Read more about the difference between conventional missiles and how they're able to evade interception for longer.

Russian lawmakers are looking to tighten the screw on individuals who criticize Russian forces fighting against Ukraine. How will these legal changes impact Russia's society? Read about that here.

kb/rc  (AFP, Reuters, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Several Lockheed Martin F-35 combat aircraft sit on a tarmac

SIPRI: US arms exports skyrocket, while China's nosedive

Conflicts11 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A construction site at the University of Ghana, Legon, sports complex

African Games 2023 in Ghana postponed

African Games 2023 in Ghana postponed

Sports2 hours ago02:38 min
More from Africa

Asia

Two women and a man of Asian origin stare in fear at something. The woman in the middle is holding the other two back in a protective stance.

Michelle Yeoh makes Oscar history with best actress win

Michelle Yeoh makes Oscar history with best actress win

Film4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Film still All Quiet on the Western Front, soldier sits on a muddied battlefield, looking stunned

On the Oscar-winning 'All Quiet on the Western Front' score

On the Oscar-winning 'All Quiet on the Western Front' score

Film3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Gondolas moored side by side by posts at the edge of a wide canal in Venice, with buildings visible on the far side. They are sitting on mud, with only a little water lapping at their base.

Dramatic drought: Is Europe drying out?

Dramatic drought: Is Europe drying out?

Nature and Environment3 hours ago8 images
More from Europe

Middle East

Annalena Baerbock stands next to a display wall featuring rows of images of Yazidi victims

Visiting Iraq, Germany's Baerbock pushes for stability

Visiting Iraq, Germany's Baerbock pushes for stability

Politics23 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert stand on stage holding Oscar statuettes

Best director Oscar category all male, yet again

Best director Oscar category all male, yet again

Film3 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Pope Francis looks out from a balcony at the Vatican in 2013

Approachable and opaque: 10 years of Pope Francis

Approachable and opaque: 10 years of Pope Francis

ReligionMarch 12, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage