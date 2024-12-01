Ukraine updates: Several killed in Russian attacks

Three people were killed when a drone hit a minibus in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.

Seven more were wounded in the Sunday morning strike, which targeted public transportation.

In Ukraine's east, the number of injured people in a missile attack on the industrial Dnipropetrovsk region has risen.

Meanwhile, in the capital, Kyiv, two of the EU's top officials paid a symbolic visit on the first day of their new roles.

Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Sunday, December 1.