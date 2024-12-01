Ukraine updates: Several killed in Russian air attacks

Ukraine updates: Several killed in Russian air attacksPublished December 1, 2024last updated December 1, 2024
What you need to know
Three people were killed when a drone hit a minibus in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.
Seven more were wounded in the Sunday morning strike, which targeted public transportation.
In Ukraine's east, the number of injured people in a missile attack on the industrial Dnipropetrovsk region has risen.
Meanwhile, in the capital, Kyiv, two of the EU's top officials paid a symbolic visit on the first day of their new roles.
Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Sunday, December 1.
Medvedev says Georgia is 'on Ukrainian path'
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has claimed that an attempted revolution is taking place in Georgia, adding this was reminiscent of developments seen previously in Ukraine.
Medvedev said on Telegram that Georgia was "moving rapidly along the Ukrainian path, into the dark abyss. Usually this sort of thing ends very badly."
"Of course not," Medvedev told journalists when questioned about whether the ruling Georgian Dream party would agree to hold a new vote as demanded by the country's president, opposition, and the European Parliament.
Georgian Dream claimed victory in the October elections that have since been contested over alleged interference from Russia.
Medvedev appeared to be alluding to 2014, when forces loyal to pro-Russian Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich killed scores of demonstrators in Kyiv. That prompted a popular uprising — the Maidan revolution — which caused Yankovich to flee.
Moscow responded by sending undercover troops to seize the Crimea peninsula and began supporting separatist forces in the Donbas region.
On Saturday, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said that unspecified "foreign entities" wished to see the "Ukrainization" of Georgia with a "Maidan-style scenario."
New EU officials make symbolic trip in Kyiv
Two of the European Union's top officials marked their first day in the post with a visit to the Ukrainian capital.
European Council President Antonio Costa and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas arrived in the city with a strong message of support for Ukraine.
The trip comes as doubts deepen over an expected withdrawal of support from Kyiv by a new US administration led by Donald Trump.
"From day one of the war, the EU has stood by the side of Ukraine," Costa posted on X, alongside a photo of himself, Kallas and EU enlargement chief Marta Kos.
"From day one of our mandate, we are reaffirming our unwavering support to the Ukrainian people."
The pair replace former European Council president Charles Michel and the bloc's previous top diplomat Josep Borrell.
They are the bloc's top officials along with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, and are set to hold talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Their visit comes as Russia unleashes devastating barrages against Ukraine's power grid and with Kyiv's fatigued forces losing ground to Moscow's frontline offensive.
"The situation in Ukraine is very, very grave," Kallas, a former prime minister of Estonia, said. "But it's clear that it comes at a very high cost for Russia as well."
Three killed in drone strike on Kherson minibus
Officials in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson say three people died when a Russian drone struck a minibus on Sunday morning.
Kherson regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said seven others were wounded in the attack.
"The enemy struck another blow at civilians by dropping an explosive device on a minibus," Prokudin said.
"Russian military forces attacked educational institutions; and residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, they damaged 11 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, warehouses and garages, a bus, and private cars."
While Russian forces withdrew from Kherson city in late 2022, they have regularly attacked the regional capital with artillery and drones from the other side of the Dnipro River.
Four killed in Dnipropetrovsk, number of injured rises
Ukrainian officials say four people were killed and at least 24 wounded in a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian industrial region of Dnipropetrovsk.
Regional governor Serhiy Lysak announced the rise in the number of injured on Sunday. He said that, of the injured, 18 were hospitalized with seven of them in critical condition.
The strike on Saturday hit the village of Tsarychanka, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of the regional capital, Dnipro.
"Ordinary civilian buildings were damaged — a residential building and a shop," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address, adding that a rescue operation was underway.
rc/wmr (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)