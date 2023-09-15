Ukraine updates: EU halts eastern grain export restrictions

The European Commission on Friday said that the market distortions in five member states near Ukraine caused by an increase in grain exports "have disappeared."

Therefore, it said restrictions allowing those countries to ban the domestic sale of Ukrainian grains would expire at the end of the day. Poland, however, said it would continue to enforce the restriction, in the interest of its farmers.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet US President Joe Biden and lawmakers on Capitol Hill next week, the White House said.

The visit as Congress debates fresh aid for Ukraine worth a potential $21 billion (€19.7 billion), and a week after Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a $1 billion aid package.

Here are more headlines concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, September 15.