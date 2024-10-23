Ukraine updates: Seoul says 3,000 N. Korean troops in Russia

Ukraine updates: Seoul says 3,000 N. Korean troops in RussiaPublished October 23, 2024last updated October 23, 2024
What you need to know
South Korea's spy chief has told lawmakers that a total of 3,000 North Korean troops are already in Russia, with 10,000 expected by December.
Concerns over North Korean troop deployments come as Russian forces continue attacking at multiple points across the frontline in eastern Ukraine, according to a daily situation report from Ukraine's military leadership.
The city of Pokrovsk is one of the flashpoints for fighting and is a key resupply hub for Ukraine.
Russian forces have been slowly advancing on the city as they seek to gain the upper hand in the region.
Pro-Russian military bloggers have also claimed that Kremlin troops are storming four towns in the east.
Here's what to know about Russia's war in Ukraine on Wednesday, October 23:
Russian drone attacks in October likely to be highest since start of war — UK intelligence
The UK's Ministry of Defence (MOD) on Wednesday said that the number of Russian drone attacks October would likely be the highest since the war in Ukraine began.
The MOD said that during September, Russia launched over 1,300 One Way Attack Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (OWA-UAVs) into Ukraine, representing the highest number in a month to date, but attacks in October were now on course to surpass that number.
"It is unclear whether Russia can sustain this rate through the remainder of 2024," the MOD said.
"However, Russia is almost certainly expanding its capacity to conduct large scale OWA-UAV attacks against Ukraine, supplementing Iranian supply with increasing domestic production," the MOD said in its daily intelligence report.
Germany summons North Korea diplomat over Ukraine
Germany summoned North Korea's charge d'affaires on Wednesday over mounting concerns that Pyongyang is increasing support for Russia in the war in Ukraine.
The move by the Foreign Office follows reports of a suspected deployment of North Korean soldiers to Russia for deployment in Ukraine.
"Should reports be true on North Korean soldiers in Ukraine and should North Korea now be supporting the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine with troops, this would be serious and in violation of international law," the foreign office posted on social media platform X.
Ten thousand North Korean troops expected in Russia by December — report
South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that North Korea has sent 3,000 troops to Russia in support of Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and that 10,000 were expected in Russia by December, citing the country's intelligence service.
South Korea's director of intelligence Cho Tae-yong told lawmakers that North Korea has sent an additional 1,500 troops.
Last week, the South Korean National Intelligence Service said it had confirmed that North Korea sent 1,500 special forces personnel to Russia this month.
Russia and North Korea have both denied reports that Pyongyang's troops are being sent to the war in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence told US publication The War Zone that Kyiv expected North Korean forces to arrive in Russia's Kursk region on Wednesday.
Kursk is where Ukrainian forces launched a surprise incursion in August and managed to capture a chunk of territory.
South Korea's National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo has warned that "phased measures" could be taken in comments reported by local media.
"There is a possibility that personnel will be sent to Ukraine to monitor the tactics and combat capabilities of North Korean special forces dispatched in support of Russia," Yonhap reported citing an intelligence source.
"If deployed, the team is expected to be composed of military personnel from intelligence units, who could analyze North Korean battlefield tactics or take part in interrogations of captured North Koreans."
Last week video purporting to show dozens of North Korean troops lining up to receive Russian military uniforms was widely circulated.
The video had been obtained by Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security but could not be independently verified.
Ukraine bristles as UN chief in Russia for BRICS summit
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is in Russia where he is attending the BRICS summit in Kazan.
It is his first visit to the country in more than two years and the decision to attend elicited an angry response from Ukraine.
"The UN Secretary-General declined Ukraine's invitation to the first global peace summit in Switzerland," Kyiv's Foreign Ministry wrote online.
"He did, however, accept the invitation to Kazan from war criminal Putin. This is a wrong choice that does not advance the cause of peace. It only damages the UN's reputation."
Ukraine's "peace summit" in Switzerland in June involved representatives of dozens of countries, but perhaps crucially, none from Russia. Moscow denounced it as meaningless.
Guterres' office said the secretary general would discuss the Ukrainian conflict with Putin, as well as the crisis in the Middle East.
Dozens of Russian attacks reported across frontline in eastern Ukraine
Ukraine's military leadership on Wednesday said that there have been 166 "combat clashes" over the past 24 hours, adding that areas around Pokrovsk and Kurakhivsk in Donetsk in the east, were flashpoints for fighting.
"In the Pokrovsk area, Russian invaders tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Selydove settlements," Ukraine's General Staff said.
"Our defenders repelled 56 assaults. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Selydove," it said.
Pokrovsk is a crucial supply hub and is located at the crossroads of Ukraine's most important rail supply routes and forms the backbone of the Ukrainian defense supply line from Vuhledar to the north of the Donetsk region.
Russian forces have been slowly grinding their way towards the key town with attacks intensifying in recent weeks.
Pro-Russian military bloggers, meanwhile, claimed that Russian forces were storming four towns in eastern Ukraine in an effort to expand their footprint in Donbas.
The towns in question were said to be Selydove, Hirnyk, Kurakhove and Toretsk.
Prominent Ukrainian-born, pro-Russian military blogger Yuri Podolyaka said Russian forces were attacking Hirnyk from several directions and there was fighting in the center of the town, which had a pre-war population of over 10,000 people.
Podolyaka said that events were "unfolding rapidly" with his accounts being confirmed by a number of other prominent Pro-Russian bloggers.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has not yet commented.
Ukraine says 57 Russian drones shot down
Ukraine's air force on Wednesday reported that there had been 81 drone attacks launched by Russian forces over 12 regions across the country.
Ukrainian air defenses managed to shoot down 57 drones, the air force said.
The attack was repulsed by "aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic units and mobile fire groups" the air force said in a statement on the Telegram messaging service.
kb/wmr (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)