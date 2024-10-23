Ukraine updates: Seoul says 3,000 N. Korean troops in Russia

South Korea's spy chief has told lawmakers that a total of 3,000 North Korean troops are already in Russia, with 10,000 expected by December.

Concerns over North Korean troop deployments come as Russian forces launch multiple attacks across the frontline in eastern Ukraine, according to a daily situation report from Ukraine's military leadership.

The city of Pokrovsk is one of the flashpoints for fighting and is a key resupply hub for Ukraine.

Russian forces have been slowly advancing on the city as they seek to gain the upper hand in the region.

Pro-Russian military bloggers have also claimed that Kremlin troops are storming four towns in the east.

