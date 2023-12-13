Ukraine updates: Scores injured as missiles, drones hit Kyiv

A missile attack by Russia damaged critical infrastructure in the Ukrainian capital, resulting in at least 53 injuries, according to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy,

In a joint press conference with Zelenskyy earlier, President Joe Biden insisted that the United States "will not walk away" from Ukraine, adding that "Putin must lose."

While renewed commitments of US military aid falter, the IMF has confirmed a new $900 million (€833.9 million) long-term loan to Ukraine.

Russia has suffered 315,000 casualties and its military has been set back 18 years since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, according to declassified US intelligence seen by multiple news outlets.

Here's a look at the latest headlines on Russia's war in Ukraine on Wednesday, December 13.