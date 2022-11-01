  1. Skip to content
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses a Ukraine reconstruction conference in Berlin, October 15, 2022.
Scholz described Russia's claims that Ukraine might use a so-called dirty bomb and then blame Russia 'groundless' Image: DW
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: Scholz rejects Russia's 'dirty bomb' claims

1 hour ago

The German chancellor firmly rejected Moscow's accusations as "groundless." Meanwhile, the UN's nuclear watchdog began its inspection after Kyiv called for an investigation. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IuIt

Russia's claims that Ukraine is preparing to use a so-called "dirty bomb" have no grounding in reality, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

The chancellor rejected Russia's accusations during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday evening.

"The chancellor firmly rejected the accusations made by Russia that Ukraine was preparing to use a so-called 'dirty bomb' as groundless," according to a statement from Scholz's office.

"The chancellor agreed with the Ukrainian president that the independent investigations by the International Atomic Energy Agency initiated by the Ukrainian side would remove any doubts about this," the statement added.

The UN's nuclear watchdog began its investigations in Ukraine on Monday, after Kyiv called for an independent probe of Moscow's claims.

According to the IAEA, "verification activities" are underway at two sites in Ukraine. The watchdog is set to release the results later this week.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied that Moscow intends to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, but instead has claimed that Kyiv is planning to detonate a radioactive weapon to discredit Russia.

The Ukrainian government and its Western allies have sharply rejected Putin's claims. Kyiv has spoken of potential "false flag" plans to use such a weapon at the Kremlin instead.

A "dirty bomb" is a conventional bomb laced with radioactive, biological or chemical materials which are spread in the explosion. They have a much more limited area of effect than typical fission bombs. The potential impact on a small area is hard to judge, though, as such weapons have never been used, only tested.

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Tuesday, November 1:

'Massive shelling' cuts power, water

Russia's bombardment of Ukraine on Monday — which involved 55 cruise missiles — has caused blackouts and water shortages around the country.

Local authorities in Kyiv said around 40% of residents were without water and 270,000 homes have had their electricity cut.

On Tuesday morning, presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovich said it was "one of the most massive shellings of our territory" by Russia. However, he added that "the destruction is not as critical as it could be."

In a televised press conference on Monday, Putin said: "That's not all we could have done."

After Russian bombardment caused widespread blackouts and water shortages in Kyiv, the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko sat down with DW. In the interview, he urged Europe to "please stay with Ukraine."

Thousands of military age men have fled Russia in order to avoid conscription. DW interviewed three wives of men who fled the country.

zc, rs/msh (AFP, dpa, AP, Reuters)

