Ukraine updates: Scholz confident about second peace summit

09/08/2024 September 8, 2024 NATO member Latvia reports Russian drone crash on territory

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics said on Sunday that a Russian drone had crashed on its territory, shortly after Romania reported that a Russian drone entered its airspace.

"[A] Russian military drone crashed in the eastern part of Latvia yesterday," Rinkevics wrote on social media, adding that an investigation was underway.

"We are in close contact with our allies," he said. "The number of such incidents is increasing along the eastern flank of NATO and we must address them collectively."

Latvia's Defense Ministry said in a statement the drone had flown into the country's airspace from Belarus and crashed in the municipality of Rezekne.

"This situation is confirmation that we need to continue the work we have started to strengthen Latvia's eastern border, including the development of air defense capabilities and electronic warfare capabilities to limit the activities of UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] of different applications," said Defense Minister Andris Spruds.

Latvia has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine since the Russian invasion in 2022, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pointing out that if his country falls, other countries like Estonia and Latvia could be looking at similar Russian aggression too.