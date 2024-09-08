Ukraine updates: Scholz confident about second peace summit

Ukraine updates: Scholz confident about second peace summitPublished September 8, 2024last updated September 8, 2024
What you need to know
- Scholz said there would 'definitely' be a second summit on peace for Ukraine and that Russia should also join talks
- Meanwhile, NATO members Romania and Latvia say drones violated each of their airspace
- Zelenskyy appoints new advisor after reshuffle
Here's the latest news from Russia's war in Ukraine on September 8:
NATO member Romania says drone violated its airspace
Romania was looking for possible drone fragments after its national airspace was breached during an overnight Russian attack on neighboring Ukraine, the Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
Romania's Air Force said it deployed two F16 fighter jets after radar systems detected a drone in its airspace.
Romanian emergency authorities also issued text alerts to residents of two eastern regions and authorities were looking for drone fragments that may have landed on its soil.
Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said there were no serious problems in the largely uninhabited area. "We have a war on our border, that's how it is," he said.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Romania has confirmed drone fragments on its territory on several occasions.
Scholz says second peace summit is in the cards
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on all parties to ramp up efforts to reach a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine.
"I believe this is the moment to discuss how we can achieve peace quicker than is currently the case," he told German public broadcaster ZDF.
"It's important that we make progress," he said, adding: "There will be definitely be another peace conference."
When Ukraine hosted a peace summit in Switzerland in June 2024, Russia wasn't invited.
Following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Scholz said both leaders agreed that Russia should be invited to take part in a second summit for peace.
mf/rm (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)