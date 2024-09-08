Ukraine updates: Scholz confident about second peace summit

09/08/2024 September 8, 2024 NATO member Romania says drone violated its airspace

Romania was looking for possible drone fragments after its national airspace was breached during an overnight Russian attack on neighboring Ukraine, the Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

Romania's Air Force said it deployed two F16 fighter jets after radar systems detected a drone in its airspace.

Romanian emergency authorities also issued text alerts to residents of two eastern regions and authorities were looking for drone fragments that may have landed on its soil.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said there were no serious problems in the largely uninhabited area. "We have a war on our border, that's how it is," he said.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Romania has confirmed drone fragments on its territory on several occasions.