Ukraine updates: S. Korea considers sending weapons to Kyiv

10/24/2024 October 24, 2024 Putin at BRICS summit, says attempts to defeat Russia are 'illusory'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned were "illusory" attempts by opponents to try and defeat Russia on the battlefield.

Russia's opponents "do not conceal their aim to deal our country a strategic defeat," Putin said.

"I will say directly that these are illusory calculations, that can be made only by those who do not know Russia's history."

As the war grinds on, Russian forces are making hard-earned, incremental gains along a frontline in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region. However, Russia's gains have come at an enormous cost in material and manpower.

Putin was speaking on the final day of the BRICS summit in Kazan, which is the largest international forum hosted by Putin since he launched the war on Ukraine in February 2022. The summit has been seen as a chance for the Kremlin to show that any political isolation of Russia during its invasion of Ukraine doesn't extend far past NATO's borders.

Putin has demanded Ukraine surrender territory in its south and east as a precondition for a cease-fire, a position Kyiv has called "absurd."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week toured European capitals pitching his "victory plan." Speaking to EU leaders in Brussels, Zelenskyy said the plan would "force Russia into a just peace."

Zelenskyy's victory plan does not include an offer to relinquish Ukrainian territories that were occupied or annexed by Russia in violation of international law.

Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, millions of people have been displaced and thousands of civilians have been killed.

Putin has an outstanding International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant hanging over his head in connection with allegations of forced relocation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

His country is also currently under a raft of international sanctions.