Ukraine updates: Russia's Belgorod hit again amid election

Shelling of the Russian city of Belgorod, near the border with Ukraine, killed two people on Sunday, Russian officials said.

It comes just a day after shelling that the Russians blame on Ukraine left another two civilians dead.

Also. Russian air defenses shot down 35 Ukrainian drones fired overnight, Moscow said, as the country prepared for the third and final day of voting in the presidential election.

The Russian Defense Ministry said air defenses "intercepted and destroyed" 35 unmanned aerial vehicles in eight regions, including four over Moscow.

Ukraine's armed forces accused Russia of attacking the southern port city of Odesa with 14 drones overnight, destroying buildings and damaging agricultural enterprises.

This is a roundup of developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Sunday, March 17: