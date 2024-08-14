Ukraine updates: Russia's Belgorod declares emergency

Skip next section Biden: Kursk offensive is a major problem for the Kremlin

After Kyiv announced it had taken control of 74 towns and villages in Kursk, US President Joe Biden said the offensive was a "real dilemma" for his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine hit Kursk with drone attacks and missiles on Wednesday. Western powers recently changed their minds about allowing Ukranian forces to use their weapons inside Russian territory, allowing them to push further into Kursk.

Ukrainian military chief Oleksandr Syrsky said late on Tuesday that "control over 40 square kilometers of territory has been taken" over the past day.

Kyiv has not confirmed the point of the offensive other than to say the goal is not to permanently control Russian territory.

The Kremlin believes Ukraine wants leverage during a possible cease-fire deal, while officials in Washington have speculated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is trying to force the Kremlin to pull troops out of Ukraine and move them to Kursk.