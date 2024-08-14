Ukraine updates: Russia's Belgorod declares emergency

08/14/2024 August 14, 2024 Belgorod governor declares state of emergency amid Ukrainian bombardment

Belgorod regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on the messaging app Telegram that "the situation in our Belgorod region remains extremely difficult and tense due to shellings from the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Houses are destroyed, civilians died and were injured."

He added that "a state of emergency will be introduced on the regional level, followed by a request to the governmental commission to declare a federal state of emergency."

Last week, Russia's Kursk region on the border with Ukraine also declared a state of emergency amid the largest land incursion into Russian territory since World War II.

Gladkov said that on Tuesday, two more Russian settlements were attacked by Ukrainian forces.