Ukraine updates: Russian strikes on Kharkiv kill 6

08/30/2024 August 30, 2024 Zelenskyy dismisses air force commander after F-16 crash

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Ukraine's Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk on Friday, a presidential decree stated.

The dismissal was announced a day after the Ukrainian military reported that an F-16 jet crashed and its pilot died while repelling a major Russian strike on Monday.

"I have decided to replace the commander of the Air Forces ... I am eternally grateful to all our military pilots," Zelenskyy said in his evening address.

He did not state a reason for the dismissal or mention the F-16, but said that personnel must be protected and that there was a need to strengthen the command level.

Ukraine's military General Staff said that General Lieutenant Anatoliy Kryvonozhka would temporarily perform the commander's duties until a replacement was appointed.

The crash took place on Monday and the fact than a US-made F-16 was involved was announced on Thursday.

The military has not provided a reason for the crash other than to say it took place while the plane was approaching a target.

Oleshchuk had previously said that partners from the US were helping to investigate.

The arrival of the first F-16s in Ukraine, around the end of July and beginning of August, was a milestone for the country, after it had appealed for more modern Western aircraft for some time. Most of Ukraine's air force is comprised of Soviet-era warplanes like MiGs.