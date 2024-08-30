Ukraine updates: Russian strikes on Kharkiv kill 4

Russian strikes hit the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, killing at least four people, Kharkiv's mayor said.

He said at that at least 28 people were injured in the attacks.

Kharkiv is Ukraine's second-largest city and lies near the Russian border.

Previously, Russian strikes damaged a factory in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region overnight, killing at least 2 people.

