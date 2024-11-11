Ukraine updates: Russian strikes kill 5 in southern regions

11/11/2024 November 11, 2024 Russia strikes southern Ukraine, 5 killed

Russian air strikes overnight killed at least five people and injured 19, including five children, in southern Ukraine, local officials said on Monday.

The governors of the Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions confirmed the deaths on the Telegram messaging app.

Four deaths occurred in Mykolaiv, where several buildings caught fire, and one person was killed in Zaporizhzhia, where a residential building was destroyed, the officials said.

Ivan Fedorov, Zaporizhzhia region governor, said 18 people were injured, including five children.

Both regions faced drone and air attacks starting Sunday evening, with Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia under air raid alerts for most of the night.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia fired 145 drones at Ukraine overnight Saturday into Sunday. This marked the largest single nighttime attack of the conflict so far.

