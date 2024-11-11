Ukraine updates: Russian strikes kill 5 in southern regions

Ukraine updates: Russian strikes kill 5 in southern regionsNovember 11, 2024
What you need to know
- Ukraine issues nationwide air raid alert
- Russian air strikes in Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia kill 5, injure 19
-
Scholz wants to discuss Ukraine with Putin 'soon'
This is a summary of the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, November 11:
Russia strikes southern Ukraine, 5 killed
Russian air strikes overnight killed at least five people and injured 19, including five children, in southern Ukraine, local officials said on Monday.
The governors of the Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions confirmed the deaths on the Telegram messaging app.
Four deaths occurred in Mykolaiv, where several buildings caught fire, and one person was killed in Zaporizhzhia, where a residential building was destroyed, the officials said.
Ivan Fedorov, Zaporizhzhia region governor, said 18 people were injured, including five children.
Both regions faced drone and air attacks starting Sunday evening, with Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia under air raid alerts for most of the night.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia fired 145 drones at Ukraine overnight Saturday into Sunday. This marked the largest single nighttime attack of the conflict so far.
Scholz wants to discuss Ukraine with Putin 'soon'
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he aims to resume dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin "soon" to discuss the Ukraine conflict.
Scholz was talking at a Sunday evening talk show on public broadcaster ARD.
"Yes, I have resolved to speak to the Russian president at the right time," the chancellor said.
"But I am a responsible politician, I don't do it alone," Scholz said, implying that any dialogue with Russia would require coordination with other parties and consultations with Ukraine.
He stressed the importance of supporting Ukraine and preventing escalation.
Scholz said there is a need to see if "this war will go on forever or if we can find ways to end it."
"Ukraine can rely on us and others and does not have to fear being left alone," he said
In his last conversation with Putin in December 2022, the German leader called for a diplomatic solution and withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.
Scholz also spoke with US president-elect Donald Trump and the two leaders "agreed to work together towards a return to peace in Europe," according to the chancellor's spokesperson.
Trump talks Ukraine with Putin: report
US President-elect Donald Trump has spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the war in Ukraine in a phone call reported by the Washington Post on Sunday.
The newspaper, citing several people familiar with the call who spoke on the basis of anonymity, reported that Trump had reminded Putin of the sizable US military presence in Europe.
The Post also reported that Trump was keen to have further conversations to talk about "the resolution" of the war soon.
Trump has criticized the scale of military and financial support for Kyiv under US President Joe Biden's administration, while the soon-to-be president has vowed to end the war quickly, without specifying how.
Trump spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday shortly after his election victory was confirmed.
Ukraine's foreign ministry said it was not informed in advance of the call between Trump and Putin.
