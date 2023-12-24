Ukraine updates: Russian strikes kill 4 in Kherson

Ukraine said Sunday it had downed 14 or 15 Russian drones fired into several of its regions overnight.

Meanwhile, the governor of Ukraine's Kherson said that four people were killed when Russia fired dozens of shells at the southern city.

After being captured by Russian forces, Kherson was retaken by Kyiv's military in November last year.

Also on Sunday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock reiterated Berlin's support for Kyiv and accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to "destroy" Ukraine by launching its full-scale invasion in February last year.

