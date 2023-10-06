Ukraine updates: Russian strike on Kharkiv kills 10-year-old

Ukraine's interior minister said Russian forces pummeled Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine in an early Friday attack, killing a 10-year-old boy and injuring several others.

The blast left a deep crater in a city street, just meters away from an apartment building, images from the aftermath of the Russian strike showed.

The attack comes a day after a cafe and a grocery store were hit in the Ukrainian village of Hroza, also in the Kharviv region, killing at least 51 civilians.

Meanwhile, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visited the US capital, Washington, where he met with US President Joe Biden. The two leaders discussed aid to Kyiv in the face of potentially damaging US political infighting and Ukrainian disappointment over Germany's reluctance to supply medium-range cruise missiles.

Here are the main headlines about Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, October 6: