Ukraine updates: Russian strike on Kharkiv DIY store kills 6

Ukraine updates: Russian strike on Kharkiv DIY store kills 6Published May 25, 2024last updated May 26, 2024
What you need to know
- Ukrainian officials say at least six dead and several missing after Russian strike on Kharkiv hardware store
- Germany has supplied Ukraine with another IRIS-T air defense system to help repel increased Russian air strikes
- Ukraine says it has secured control of areas of the northeastern Kharkiv region after a Russian offensive
Here's a look at the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine on Saturday, May 25.
Death toll in DIY store strike rises to 6, local officials say
Russian strikes on a crowded DIY hardware store in Kharkiv on Saturday killed at least six people and injured dozens, the region’s Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on national television.
Forty people were injured, with at least three in serious condition. Sixteen people were still unaccounted for, Syniehubov said.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said about 120 people had been in the hardware store when the bombs struck.
"The attack targeted the shopping center, where there were many people — this is clearly terrorism," Terekhov said.
The past week has seen an uptick in strikes on the city after Russian troops stormed across the border, opening a new front north of the city.
Biden 'determined' not to send US soldiers to Ukraine
US President Joe Biden said that he does not intend to send troops to Ukraine.
"There are no American soldiers at war in Ukraine. I'm determined to keep it that way, but we are standing strong with Ukraine, and we will stand with them," he said during a speech to the graduating class of the West Point Military Academy in New York.
Last month, US lawmakers passed a $61 billion (€56.2 billion) aid deal for Ukraine after months of delays in Congress over opposition from hardline Republicans.
Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin expected the NATO military alliance to "fracture" after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
"Instead, the greatest defense alliance in the history of the world is stronger than ever," he said.
Russia claims capture of another village in eastern Ukraine
Russia says its military has captured another village in eastern Ukraine, the latest in a series of small territorial gains for Moscow.
The Russian Defense Ministry said troops had "taken control of the village of Arkhengelske" in the Donetsk region, which is close to other villages seized by Russia earlier this month.
Ukraine has not yet confirmed the capture of the village.
Russian forces are also advancing in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine after repulsing two counterattacks by Ukrainian forces, the Russian ministry said.
Ukraine earlier said it had "stopped" the Russian advance in the Kharkiv region, but the Ukrainian General Staff admitted Saturday that "the enemy has partial success" and said "the situation is tense" as fighting continues.
China support for Russia crucial to course of Ukraine war, NATO chief says
China's support for Moscow is a crucial factor in the Russia's war against Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.
"China says it wants to maintain good relations with the West. At the same time, however, Beijing is fuelling the war in Europe. You can't have it both ways," he said.
There has been a significant increase in sales of machine parts, microelectronics and other technologies that Moscow is using to produce missiles, tanks and aircraft for use against Ukraine, according to NATO chief.
There are no records of China supplying arms or ammunition to Russia. However, other exports from China to Russia, including so-called "dual-use" goods that can be used for both civilian and military purposes, have increased significantly since the war began.
Commenting on the situation on the ground in Ukraine, Stoltenberg told the newspaper: "Ukraine has suffered setbacks in the theatre of war due to a lack of ammunition and weapons. But it is not yet too late for Ukraine to win."
NATO countries need to provide Kyiv with more weapons and munitions, including air defence systems and long-range weapons, Stoltenberg said.
Germany calls for EU-wide scheme to distribute Ukrainian refugees
The German Interior Ministry is calling for a system to allocate new refugees from Ukraine across the EU.
Germany is "strongly in favor of solidarity in the distribution of those seeking protection and is of the opinion that it is particularly necessary to discuss and find solutions with regard to secondary migration from other EU member states," a spokesman for Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told Die Welt newspaper.
Crucial negotiations for a follow-up regulation for Ukrainian refugees are currently in progress at the EU level.
The temporary protection provided under the mass influx directive is set to expire on March 4, 2025.
Germany delivers another IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine
Germany's Defense Ministry on Friday confirmed that another IRIS-T air defense system had been delivered to Ukraine.
"We have once again delivered a combined IRIS-T SLM and IRIS-T SLS fire unit to Ukraine," said German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.
Pistorius spoke of a "highly modern and well-proven medium and short-range air defense system, manufactured directly by German industry."
Together with the recently delivered Patriot system, Germany is thus "strengthening Ukraine's air defense in its defensive battle against Russia's brutal war of aggression, which violates international law," Pistorius said.
Each IRIS-T system consists of truck-mounted launchers, missiles, a radar unit and a separate command vehicle.
It is designed to protect cities, military personnel and civilian populations from air attacks, being capable of defending against planes, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles such as drones, cruise missiles and loitering munitions.
It has an operational range of 40 kilometers (25 miles) and can attain an altitude of 20 kilometers.
Prior to Friday's delivery, Germany had already supplied Ukraine with three Iris-T SLM and one Iris-T SLS air defense systems as well as two Patriot air defense systems.
Pistorius said that Russia has been stepping up its air attacks on Ukraine for months, killing people and destroying important infrastructure.
Ukraine has 'combat control' of areas where Russian forces entered — Zelenskyy
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian forces had managed to secure "combat control" of areas in the Kharkiv region where Russian forces had pushed into this month.
"Our soldiers have now managed to take combat control of the border area where the Russian occupiers entered," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.
Zelenskyy visited the region's capital on Friday to discuss the battle for Vovchansk, a town situated less than five kilometres (three miles) from the border.
"The Ukrainian Defence Forces have stopped Russian troops in the Kharkiv sector... The situation is under control, counter-offensive actions are underway," Ukraine's military said.
Despite initial success, "the enemy has got completely bogged down in street battles for Vovchansk and suffered very high losses in assault units," Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky said on social media.
Viktor Vodolatskiy, a member of Russia's lower house of parliament, meanwhile was quoted by Tass news agency as saying that Russian forces controlled more than half the territory of the town of Vovchansk.
Vodolatskiy was quoted as saying that once Vovchansk was secured, Russian forces would target three cities in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region — Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk.
The battlefield accounts from either side cannot be independently verified.
US announces $275 million of military aid for Ukraine
The US has announced $275 million (€253 million) in military aid for Ukraine as efforts to fend off Russian advances in the Kharkiv region continue.
"The United States is announcing today a significant new drawdown of weapons and equipment for Ukraine to support the brave Ukrainian people as they defend their country," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
"This $275 million package, which is part of our efforts to help Ukraine repel Russia's assault near Kharkiv, contains urgently needed capabilities," said Blinken.
The package includes high-mobility artillery rocket systems, or HIMARS, munitions as well 155 mm and 105 mm high-demand artillery rounds.
Other items in the aid package include Javelin and AT-4 antitank systems, including antitank mines, tactical vehicles, small arms and ammunition for those weapons.
Last month, US lawmakers greenlit a long-delayed $61 billion military aid deal for Ukraine after months of deadlock in Congress as Ukrainian forces experienced shortages on the battlefield.
Since then, President Joe Biden has ordered five tranches of military aid to be sent to Ukraine.
