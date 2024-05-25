Ukraine updates: Russian strike on Kharkiv DIY store kills 6

Skip next section Death toll in DIY store strike rises to 6, local officials say

05/26/2024 May 26, 2024 Death toll in DIY store strike rises to 6, local officials say

Russian strikes on a crowded DIY hardware store in Kharkiv on Saturday killed at least six people and injured dozens, the region’s Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on national television.

Forty people were injured, with at least three in serious condition. Sixteen people were still unaccounted for, Syniehubov said.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said about 120 people had been in the hardware store when the bombs struck.

"The attack targeted the shopping center, where there were many people — this is clearly terrorism," Terekhov said.

The past week has seen an uptick in strikes on the city after Russian troops stormed across the border, opening a new front north of the city.