Ukraine updates: Russian ship 'destroyed' in Crimea — UK

The Russian Navy's large landing ship Novocherkassk "was completely destroyed following a Ukrainian strike" on the port of Feodosia in Crimea late in the night of December 25, 2023, Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.

The vessel's fate has remained something of a mystery since the overnight strike. Russia had only acknowledged "damage" to the vessel, while Ukraine's air force said it was "destroyed."

The UK cited "open source evidence," including satellite images from US company Maxar Technologies, taken on December 26, which show a large cloud of black smoke at the exact point where the ship had been docked.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the US for the latest installment of military aid approved late Wednesday, which the White House warns could be the last unless a blockage in Congress can be rapidly rectified.

