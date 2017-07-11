Ukraine updates: Russian Parliament ratifies illegal annexation of Ukrainian regions

The upper house of the Russian Parliament on Tuesday ratified Moscow's illegal annexation of the Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

The "referendums" that took place last week, and the subsequent proposals to annex the regions, have sparked widespread condemnation from the West, while the United Nations deemed the Russian-backed ballots illegal.

But the Kremlin has been steadfast in its determination to follow through with its plans to annex the regions, with its Federation Council voting unanimously to pass a bill incorporating the regions into the Russian Federation, state news agency TASS reported on Tuesday.

President Vladimir Putin, who turns 70 later this week, signed the treaties of accession on Friday with the Russian lower house approving it on Monday. Once Putin signs the annexation bill into law, it will come into force.

The State Duma — the lower house of the Federal Assembly of Russia — has already passed various laws that cover the Ukrainian territories' full integration into Russia and provide for a transitional period until 2026.

Zelenskyy open to Russia talks, but only if Putin is removed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree to formally deem the notion of any talks with his opposite number Vladimir Putin "impossible."

However, he left the door open to discussions with the country of Russia itself, on the condition that the talks are with a different president.

The Kremlin responded on Tuesday, saying that its "special military operation" — the name it uses to describe its invasion of Ukraine — will continue if Kyiv rules out talks, adding that it "takes two sides to negotiate."

"We will either wait for the current president to change his position or wait for the next president to change his position in the interests of the Ukrainian people," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Zelenskyy said last week that Putin "does not know what dignity and honesty are. Therefore, we are ready for a dialogue with Russia, but with another president of Russia."

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the international community will not be intimidated by Russian President Vladimir Putin's "irresponsible" nuclear threats.

While reiterating that the threats must be taken "seriously," she said "it's also an attempt to blackmail us, as we know from the more than past 200 days of this brutal war of aggression."

