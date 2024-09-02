  1. Skip to content
Ukraine updates: Russian missiles rock Kyiv

Published September 2, 2024last updated September 2, 2024

Russia has launched a fresh large-scale strike on the Ukrainian capital and other cities. DW has the latest.

Smoke from an airstike on Kyiv
Image: Gleb Garanich/REUTERS
What you need to know

  • Moscow hit Kyiv with dozens of balistic missiles and drones in the early morning as children prepared for the first day of school
  • President Vladimir Putin has said that the "bandits" in Kursk will not stop the Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine

Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine from Monday, September 2:

September 2, 2024

Putin: Kursk advance will not stop Russian offensive

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Ukraine's incursion into the border region of Kursk will not stop his offensive in eastern Ukraine.

"Their calculation was to stop our offensive actions in key parts of the Donbas," Putin told school children during a visit to Siberia, adding: "We have to, of course, deal with these bandits who entered the Russian Federation."

In early August, Ukraine launched a surprise attack on Kursk, capturing dozens of towns and villages in recent weeks.

September 2, 2024

Ukrainian forces down 22 Russian drones as children start school

Russia unleashed a new wave of missile strikes on Kyiv and the city of Sumy in the northeast overnight.

The Ukrainian military said it had shot down some 22 drones over the capital and the surrounding area late Sunday and early Monday, hours before the school year was set to start.

"Overnight, Russia fired a total of 35 missiles, including ballistic ones, and 23 drones at Ukraine," President Volodymyr Zelensky said. The airforce said it had down nine ballistic missiles.

Ukraine's Kharkiv suffers fresh Russian aerial assault

Zelenskyy said a mosque in the capital was one of the buildings damaged in the latest barrage as explosions could be heard throughout the city.

Presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak noted that it was the third year Ukrainian children would be starting school under the sound of artillery.

 "Today's morning -- the morning the kids go back to school -- was no exception," Podolyak said. 

"Russia continues to deliberately attack civilians, critical infrastructure," he added. 

