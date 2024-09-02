Ukraine updates: Russian missiles rock Kyiv

09/02/2024 September 2, 2024 Ukrainian forces down 22 Russian drones as children start school

Russia unleashed a new wave of missile strikes on Kyiv and the city of Sumy in the northeast overnight.

The Ukrainian military said it had shot down some 22 drones over the capital and the surrounding area late Sunday and early Monday, hours before the school year was set to start.

"Overnight, Russia fired a total of 35 missiles, including ballistic ones, and 23 drones at Ukraine," President Volodymyr Zelensky said. The airforce said it had down nine ballistic missiles.

Zelenskyy said a mosque in the capital was one of the buildings damaged in the latest barrage as explosions could be heard throughout the city.

Presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak noted that it was the third year Ukrainian children would be starting school under the sound of artillery.

"Today's morning -- the morning the kids go back to school -- was no exception," Podolyak said.

"Russia continues to deliberately attack civilians, critical infrastructure," he added.