Ukraine updates: Russian missiles hit Kyiv, other cities

The city, which is the capital of the Kherson region, was recaptured by Ukrainian forces early last month. Russian forces control territory on the other side of the Dnieper River, and Moscow claims to have annexed the entire region.
On Wednesday, Russian shelling hit the maternity wing of a hospital, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy chief of staff of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The attack produced no fatalities, Tymoshenko said.
The general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said in a statement that Moscow had shelled more than 25 settlements in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in southeastern Ukraine.
The general staff said that shelling had caused civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure in the Kherson region, including in the regional capital. Reuters news agency said it was not available to verify the reports.
"Putin is losing this war on the battlefield," Habeck said. He argued that Kyiv's military has "skillfully and strategically" as well as "cleverly and heroically" used Western-supplied weapons in its war effort.
"I am in favor of Germany, along with its allies, supporting Ukraine so that it can win this war," Habeck said.
The minister said additional aid must be determined jointly with Germany's allies. He said that Berlin will continue producing munitions for Gepard anti-aircraft guns and continue sending Iris-T systems.
Asked what could be considered a victory for Ukraine, Habeck argued that it was not up to Kyiv's allies to limit its scope.
"It would be careless and arrogant, almost cynical, of Germany, Europe and the Western world to tell Ukraine when it's been successful enough," Habeck said.