  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
NATO
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: Russian missiles hit Kryvyi Rih — official

49 minutes ago

A Russian missile attack has killed several in the central city of Kryvyi Rih, an official says. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi is to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. DW has the latest on Russia's war in Ukraine.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SUns
A view of a heavily damaged residential building
The missile strike hit residential buildings in Kryvyi Rhi, a local governor saidImage: Alina Smutko/REUTERS

An overnight missile attack by Russian forces has killed at least three people and wounded at least 25 others in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, a regional governor said on Tuesday.

Serhiy Lysak, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, said a five-story residential building was hit in the early morning in what he previously described as a "massive missile attack."

He said in a Telegram post that rescue operations were ongoing, with people likely still caught under rubble.

Three cruise missiles were shot down, but others got through, he said.

Damaged residential building in Kryvyi Rih
Rescue operations are ongoing in Kryvyi RihImage: Alina Smutko/REUTERS

Air attacks were also reported in the capital, Kyiv.

"According to initial reports, the enemy used Kh-101/555 cruise missiles," the military administration of Kyiv city said, adding that all "enemy targets" had been destroyed and that no casualties had been reported so far.

The northeastern city of Kharkiv also came under attack, with civilian infrastructure being struck by drones, according to the city's mayor.

"According to initial reports, a utility company in the Kyivskyi district, as well as a warehouse in Saltivskyi district got damaged. A fire broke out as a result of the explosion on the latter," Ihor Terekhov said.

There was no immediate comment from Russia about the reported strikes. Russia insists it never targets civilian infrastructure during what it terms its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

The wave of air attacks comes as Ukraine claims to have made advances in its counteroffensive against invading Russian forces.

"The fighting is tough, but we are moving forward, this is very important," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday in his daily evening address.

Former US Ambassador to NATO: No way Russia can win the war

Here are some of the other developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, June 13:

IAEA chief Grossi due to visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

The chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, is to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, to assess risks to the facility's safety amid Russia's invasion.

Grossi is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr in Kyiv before heading to the plant on Tuesday for his third visit there.

His visit comes as the IAEA warns that safety at the plant has been even further compromised by the recent breach of the Russian-held Kakhovka dam in an incident Ukraine blames on Moscow.

The reservoir formed by the dam provided cooling water for the nuclear facility, which is in the hands of Russian forces.

"I will present a program of assistance in the aftermath of the catastrophic Nova Kakhovka dam flooding," Grossi said in a tweet on Monday.

 "I will assess the situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," and "conduct a rotation of ISAMZ," he added referring to the IAEA's Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhia (ISAMZ), "with a strengthened team."

tj/lo (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

a prototype model of a Chinese quantum computer

China's quantum leap — Made in Germany

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

People walk along a dirt road with a plume of dark smoke in the background behind several buildings.

Fighting in Sudan's Khartoum resumes after 24-hour ceasefire

Fighting in Sudan's Khartoum resumes after 24-hour ceasefire

Conflicts22 hours ago03:44 min
More from Africa

Asia

A man bends forward next to a water truck

Indonesia's sinking megacity of Jakarta has a water problem

Indonesia's sinking megacity of Jakarta has a water problem

Nature and Environment17 hours ago03:04 min
More from Asia

Germany

A Ukrainian fan holds up a scarf that reads "glory to Ukraine"

Germany escape with draw against Ukraine in 1,000th match

Germany escape with draw against Ukraine in 1,000th match

Soccer13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

An elderly couple sit at the edge of the lake of Serre-Poncon and look out over its waters

The French say 'non' to working longer

The French say 'non' to working longer

Politics22 hours ago04:20 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Protesting pensioners on the streets of Iran

In Iran, angry pensioners protest inflation, government

In Iran, angry pensioners protest inflation, government

SocietyJune 11, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Undated aerial photo shows wildfires burning in Northeast region of British Columbia

How Canada's wildfires really started

How Canada's wildfires really started

Nature and Environment15 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Paramedics wearing green vests carry to an ambulance one of four Indigenous brothers, who lies on a stretcher.

Colombia: 4 missing children found in the Amazon

Colombia: 4 missing children found in the Amazon

CatastropheJune 11, 202302:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage