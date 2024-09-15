Ukraine updates: Russian missile strike kills two in Odesa

09/15/2024 September 15, 2024 British foreign minister Lammy downplays Putin threats

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of "bluster" over his warning that NATO would be "at war" with Moscow if it allowed Ukraine to use long-range weapons to strike inside Russia.

"I think that what Putin's doing is throwing dust up into the air," Lammy told the BBC.

"There's a lot of bluster. That's his modus operandi. He threatens about tanks, he threatens about missiles, he threatens about nuclear weapons," he added.

Tensions between Russia and the West over the conflict reached dire levels this week as US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met at the White House to discuss whether to ease rules on Kyiv's use of Western-supplied weaponry, but delayed a decision on the move.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been asking for months for permission to use British Storm Shadow missiles and US-made ATACMS rockets to hit targets deeper inside Russia.

Lammy said talks between Starmer, Biden and Zelenskyy over the use of the missiles would continue at the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York later this month.