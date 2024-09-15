Ukraine updates: Russian missile strike kills two in Odesa

Ukraine updates: Russian missile strike kills two in OdesaSeptember 15, 2024
Ukraine's air force said it shot down 10 of the 14 drones and one of the three missiles Russia launched overnight.
The remaining rockets hit the Ukrainian Black Sea port city of Odesa, killing two people, local officials said.
Here's the latest news from Russia's war in Ukraine on September 15:
British foreign minister Lammy downplays Putin threats
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of "bluster" over his warning that NATO would be "at war" with Moscow if it allowed Ukraine to use long-range weapons to strike inside Russia.
"I think that what Putin's doing is throwing dust up into the air," Lammy told the BBC.
"There's a lot of bluster. That's his modus operandi. He threatens about tanks, he threatens about missiles, he threatens about nuclear weapons," he added.
Tensions between Russia and the West over the conflict reached dire levels this week as US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met at the White House to discuss whether to ease rules on Kyiv's use of Western-supplied weaponry, but delayed a decision on the move.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been asking for months for permission to use British Storm Shadow missiles and US-made ATACMS rockets to hit targets deeper inside Russia.
Lammy said talks between Starmer, Biden and Zelenskyy over the use of the missiles would continue at the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York later this month.
Russian missile strike kills two in Odesa
Two people were killed in a missile attack on the Ukrainian Black Sea port city of Odesa, local officials said.
Ukraine's air force said Sunday it shot down 10 of the 14 drones and one of the three missiles Russia fired overnight, while the rest hit the outskirts of Odesa.
Oleh Kiper, Odesa's regional governor, said the two who died Saturday night were a couple and that another person was wounded in the attack.
Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said it shot down 29 Ukrainian drones over western and southwestern regions overnight into Sunday, with no damage caused by falling debris.
It also said another Ukrainian drone was shot down Sunday morning over the western Ryazan region.
