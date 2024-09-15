Ukraine updates: Russian missile strike kills 2 in Odesa

Skip next section Zelenskyy says Western aid too slow, Ukrainian forces sustaining losses

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's troops were suffering high losses because Western military aid was coming too slowly.

He made the comments in an interview for the CNN broadcaster.

Zelenskyy said the situation in eastern Ukraine was "very tough," adding that half of Ukraine's brigades there were not equipped.

"So you lose a lot of people. You lose people because they are not in armed vehicles ... they don't have artillery, they don't have artillery rounds," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy said that military aid from Western allies was arriving too slowly.

"We need 14 brigades to be ready," Zelenskyy stressed, adding that Ukraine had only succeeded at equipping four brigades with recent aid packages.

He called for Western allies to strengthen Ukraine so that Russian President Vladimir Putin will agree to peace negotiations.

"Make Ukraine strong, and you will see [Putin] will sit and negotiate," Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine's president reiterated his demands for allies to allow Kyiv to use long-range missiles to strike Russian territory in order to damage Russian air force infrastructure far away from the Ukrainian border.