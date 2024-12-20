Ukraine updates: Russian missile attack on Kyiv kills one

Ukraine updates: Russian missile attack on Kyiv kills oneDecember 20, 2024
What you need to know
The Russian missile attack had killed one person and damaged buildings across Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said.
Moscow said its attack on Ukraine was in retaliation for a strike by Western missiles on a chemical plant in Russia earlier in the week.
Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, December 20.
Russia says it has seized two more Ukrainian settlements
Russian forces have taken control of two more settlements in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, Uspenivka and Novopustynka, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military confirmed that its forces had withdrawn from the area around the villages of Uspenivka and Trudove in the Donetsk region to avoid encirclement by advancing Russian troops.
Moscow has been on the march in eastern Ukraine for months, pressing its advantage against Ukrainian soldiers who are overstretched and outgunned. It has captured new villages almost daily this month.
Turkey receives waiver for gas payments to Russia on Gazprombank sanctions
Turkey has received a waiver for gas payments to Russia after the United States imposed sanctions on Gazprombank, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar told Reuters.
The US imposed new sanctions on Russia's Gazprombank in November. The move created an obstacle for buyers of Russian gas who had used the bank to make payments.
Turkey imports almost all of its gas needs. Russia is its top supplier, providing more than 50% of the country's pipeline imports. Ankara's pipeline gas imports from Russia amounted to 21.1 bcm last year.
In talks with US officials, Turkey had requested a waiver to continue paying for Russian natural gas imports through Gazprombank.
One dead in massive Russian missile strike in Kyiv
At least one person was killed and nine others injured in a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, officials said.
The attack cut off heating for 630 buildings, 16 medical facilities, and 30 schools and kindergartens, and falling missile debris caused damage and fires in three districts.
Ukraine's air force said it had intercepted five short-range Iskander ballistic missiles that were fired at the city.
"We ask citizens to immediately respond to reports of ballistic attack threats, because there is very little time to find shelter," the air force said.
The Russian Defense Ministry said the strike was in response to a Ukrainian missile attack on Russia's Rostov border region two days earlier.
That attack used six American-made Army Tactical Missile System missiles, known as ATACMS, and four Storm Shadow air-launched missiles provided by the United Kingdom, it said.
