Ukraine updates: Russian military transport plane crashes

01/24/2024 January 24, 2024 Scholz says Germany not big enough to be Ukraine's main supporter

Scholz has hit back at criticism that Germany is not providing Ukraine with enough support Image: Kay Nietfeld/dpa/picture alliance

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has urged European nations to pledge more weapons to Ukraine, while saying that his own country was not big enough to easily take on the burden of becoming Kyiv's main supporter should the US stop its assistance.

"The contributions that European nations have earmarked for 2024 so far are not big enough," Scholz told weekly newspaper Die Zeit in an interview published on Wednesday, calling on European partners to review how they could "significantly expand" their support.

Scholz also said he was "rather irritated" at criticism that Germany was not supporting Ukraine enough, saying his country was already "doing more than all other EU nations, much much more."

But, he said, "it would not be good news if Germany, should the US drop off as a supporter, were to become the biggest supporter of Ukraine at the end," adding that his country, was, "as [former Chancellor] Helmut Schmidt once said, only a medium-sized power."

Scholz was referring to the current blockade of US funding to Ukraine, which has been vital to the country's defense, as Republicans refuse to approve new budget outlays until the Democrat government takes tough action against illegal migration.

According to estimates from the IFW Kiel think tank in Germany , German military aid to Ukraine since just before Russia's invasion is worth well under half that sent by the US, with no other country, in turn, having provided half as much as Germany. This is in overall terms; smaller countries near Ukraine like Latvia, Estonia and Norway have contributed far more as a share of their economic output than either the US or Germany.

Germany itself has supplied Ukraine with more than half of the known weapons coming from Europe, but is currently under pressure to send German-made Taurus cruise missiles.

Scholz's refusal so far to do so is generally attributed to a fear that the conflict in Ukraine could escalate if the Taurus missiles are used for strikes on Russian territory.