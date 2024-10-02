Ukraine updates: Russian forces press in on Vuhledar in east

Ukraine updates: Russian forces press in on Vuhledar in eastPublished October 2, 2024last updated October 2, 2024
What you need to know
A Ukrainian governor in the eastern Donetsk region has said that Russian troops reached the center of the mining town of Vuhledar.
The town holds strategic importance because of its high ground and its location near the junction of eastern and southern Ukraine, which are two main battlefields.
Russian media claimed that the town fell, although there has been no official confirmation from Moscow or Kyiv.
Here's a look at the latest developments regarding Russia's war in Ukraine on Wednesday, October 2:
China's Xi ready to 'expand' ties with Putin
Chinese state media reported that President Xi Jinping told his Russian counterpart and ally Vladimir Putin he was ready to "expand" cooperation.
Xi also hailed his and Putin's efforts to strengthen ties in recent years "in the face of major changes unseen in a century."
"Political mutual trust between the two sides has continued to deepen, practical cooperation has achieved remarkable results," he said, according to Chinese news agency Xinhua.
The remarks came as China marks 75 years of Communist Party rule and the subsequent establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties.
Putin, who congratulated Xi on the anniversary, said Russia was the first country to recognize the People's Republic of China.
Xi is one of Putin's closest allies. In 2022, Beijing and Moscow described their relationship as having "no limits," just before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
China has since come under pressure from Western leaders who have urged Xi to use his influence on Putin to end the war in Ukraine.
Russian forces reach Vuhledar center, media claim capture
Vadym Filashkin, the governor of Ukraine's eastern region of Donetsk, said that Russian troops had reached the center of the town of Vuhledar.
The small mining town has been under intense pressure in recent days as Russian forces renewed their efforts, reportedly for the fifth time since the start of the war, to capture it.
Filashkin described the situation as "extremely difficult."
The town, which had more than 14,000 residents before the war, now has a population of only 107 civilians, according to Filashkin.
On Wednesday, Russian media and bloggers claimed that Vuhledar was captured, citing unverified footage.
The Russian Defense Ministry has not confirmed the reports. DW could not immediately verify the claims.
Control of Vuhledar is significant to both sides as it sits on elevated ground, making it a natural platform to shell targets in the area.
The town also lies at the intersection of the eastern and southern front lines.
