Ukraine updates: Russian forces press in on Vuhledar in east

A Ukrainian governor in the eastern Donetsk region has said that Russian troops reached the center of the mining town of Vuhledar.

The town holds strategic importance because of its high ground and its location near the junction of eastern and southern Ukraine, which are two main battlefields.

Russian media claimed that the town fell, although there has been no official confirmation from Moscow or Kyiv.

