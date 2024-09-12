Ukraine updates: Russian drones target energy facilities

Ukraine updates: Russian drones target energy facilitiesPublished September 12, 2024last updated September 12, 2024
What you need to know
Russian drones have inflicted significant damage to the energy infrastructure of the Ukrainian town of Konotop in the northeastern Sumy region. An overnight attack injured at least 14 people and cut off electricity to the settlement, local officials said.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to hold talks with Polish leaders in Warsaw after a visit to Ukraine. The US State Department said the talks would focus on deepening cooperation on defense and energy, as well as working together as NATO allies to support Ukraine's defense.
Here's the latest news from Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, September 12.
Zelenskyy calls Chinese-Brazilian peace proposal 'destructive'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a Chinese-Brazilian peace proposal is "destructive" and serves only as a "political statement" in an interview with the Brazilian media outlet Metropoles.
According to Metropoles, Zelenskyy once again criticized the stance of the Brazilian government in the face of the war in Ukraine, saying that Brazil is "pro-Russian."
"The Chinese-Brazilian proposal is also destructive, it's just a political statement," Zelenskyy said . "How can you offer 'here is our initiative' without asking anything from us?"
In May, Brazil and China signed a joint statement calling for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. The statement called for the participation of both countries in the talks.
Blinken to hold talks in Poland
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting Poland. His trip follows talks in Ukraine on Wednesday.
He will first meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda in the capital, Warsaw. He will then meet with Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski and Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
The US State Department said the talks will focus on deepening defense and energy cooperation, as well as working together as NATO allies to support Ukraine's defense.
Poland is one of the main military backers of Ukraine, which is fighting off a full-scale Russian invasion. The EU and NATO member also plays an important role as a logistical hub for Western aid to Kiev.
Russian drones hit power grid in Sumy region town
Russian drones inflicted significant damage on the energy infrastructure of the northern Ukrainian town of Konotop in an overnight attack that injured at least 14 people and cut off electricity to the settlement.
There were 10 explosions during the attack and the power system is in critical condition, according to regional officials.
"At the moment, energy workers are doing everything they can to provide electricity to the hospital and the water supply system," Mayor Artem Semenikhin said in the early hours of Thursday. The hospital remained open, he added.
Semenikhin said authorities in Konotop had no idea when power would be restored, and that they were planning water supplies on an hourly basis.
Regional prosecutors and local officials said the attack also damaged seven apartment buildings, medical and educational facilities, a store, a bank and a section of the town's tramway.
Konotop is in the Sumy region, which has been particularly targeted by Russia in recent weeks. Ukraine used Sumy as a staging ground for a surprise incursion across the border into Russia's Kursk region last month in an attempt to seize the battlefield initiative as Russian forces advance in eastern Ukraine.
The strike on Konotop was part of a broader Russian attack using 64 drones, the Ukrainian air force said. It shot down 44 of them over nine different regions, it added.
dh/kb (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)