Ukraine updates: Russian drones target energy facilities

Russian drones have inflicted significant damage to the energy infrastructure of the Ukrainian town of Konotop in the northeastern Sumy region. An overnight attack injured at least 14 people and cut off electricity to the settlement, local officials said.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to hold talks with Polish leaders in Warsaw after a visit to Ukraine. The US State Department said the talks would focus on deepening cooperation on defense and energy, as well as working together as NATO allies to support Ukraine's defense.

Here's the latest news from Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, September 12.