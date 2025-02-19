Ukraine updates: Russian drones leave Odesa without power

Skip next section Kellogg is expected to arrive in Kyiv for talks with Zelenskyy

US Special Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg is expected to arrive in Ukraine by train from Poland on Wednesday morning.

The visit will last three days, according to the Ukrainian news agency Interfax-Ukraine.

"As to the trip into Ukraine, the trip is still being finalized, meaning if I'm going there, the answer is yes. Am I going to have an opportunity to meet with the President Zelenskyy? The answer is yes," Interfax-Ukraine quoted Kellogg as saying on Monday.

US President Donald Trump confirmed last week that he would send Kellogg, who is tasked with drawing up a proposal to halt the nearly three-year-long war between Russia and Ukraine, to Kyiv.