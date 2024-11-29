Ukraine updates: Russian defense minister visits North Korea

11/29/2024 November 29, 2024 Anti-landmine group urges Ukraine to 'reject' US offer

The director of the International Campaign to Ban Landmines (ICBL), Tamar Gabelnick, said that a US offer to provide Kyiv with anti-personnel mines has thrown a global treaty into "crisis."

Ukraine is one of the 164 signatories to the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention. The United States is not party to the treaty.

While speaking at a meeting of signatories in the Cambodian city of Siem Reap, Gabelnick said that the ICBL hoped "the mines offered by the US will be firmly rejected by Ukraine."

Ukrainian defense official Yevhenii Kivshyk said at the same conference that that Kyiv's delegation had "heard some concerns raised by the community" that "will be conveyed to the government of Ukraine."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called Washington's offer "very important" for fending off Russian attacks.

The international ban on landmines, known as the Ottawa Treaty, was signed in 1997 and prohibits the use, stockpiling, manufacturing or transfer of the weapons.

In a statement last week, ICBL warned of the "human cost" of the potential anti-personnel mine transfer from Washington.

"Ukraine already faces decades of demining work due to extensive Russian landmine use. Adding new mines to this contamination will only extend the suffering of civilians and complicate post-conflict recovery efforts," the group stressed.