Ukraine updates: Russian defense minister visits North Korea

11/29/2024 November 29, 2024 Scholz reassures Zelenskyy of German support

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where Scholz sought to reassure Ukraine of Germany's continued solidarity.

"We will continue our military support for Ukraine in close coordination with our European and international partners," Scholz said in a post on X after the call.



He said he had agreed with Zelenskyy to remain in contact "also with a view to possible paths to a just peace" to end Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

For his part, Zelenskyy thanked Scholz for Germany's help and support, particularly with air defense weapons, in a post on his Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian president said that Scholz had also discussed the details of his recent telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"It is obvious that only the strength of arms and the strength of diplomacy can force the perpetrator of the war to make peace and that this peace can only be achieved through strength," Zelenskyy said.