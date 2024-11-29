Ukraine updates: Russian defense minister visits North Korea

11/29/2024 November 29, 2024 Russia sentences former Moscow councilor for criticizing Ukraine war

Russia sentenced jailed former Moscow city councilor Alexei Gorinov to three additional years in prison for criticizing Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

He is already serving a seven-year prison sentence for public criticism of the invasion.

On Friday, a court in the city of Vladimir, some 198 kilometers (123 miles) northeast of Moscow, handed him the new sentence on charges of "justifying terrorism" and ordered that he be transferred to a maximum-security prison.

"I am for peace and you like war," Gorinov said after the sentence was announced, according to Russian independent news portal Mediazona.

The court accused Gorinov of delivering a speech calling for Moscow to end the war in Ukraine and convince inmates to adopt an "ideology of terrorism."

"Let's stop this slaughter that nobody needs — not us, not the citizens of Ukraine," Gorinov said in a video recorded in a prison hospital, according to the court.

"The guilt that I have is that I, as a citizen of my country, let this war happen and was not able to stop it."